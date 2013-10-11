20 pilgrims killed as mini truck

Twenty pilgrims,including 15 women,were killed and 50 injured when an over-loaded mini truck rolled down a 100-foot-deep gorge near Nari village on the Hoshiarpur-Dharamsala road,near the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border Thursday morning. The pilgrims were heading from Chintpurni shrine to Begowal in Punjabs Kapurthala district, Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Sukhchain Singh Gill said. Station House Officer Lakhvir Singh said the driver,Tarsem Singh,who was also injured,told the police he lost control of the vehicle after its brakes failed.

