2 ITBP constables shot in UP

Two constables of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) died after being shot by unidentified assailants in a locality known as the red light area of the district here on Sunday evening. The incident was reported from Meerganj locality under Kotwali police station area. The police said the motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained. Superintendent of Police (City),Shailesh Yadav,said the two constables,identified as Anoop Kumar (35) and Lal Mani (30),had gone to Meerganj around 5 p.m. They had gone to one Nepali gali in the Meerganj locality. Apparently there was some kind of confrontation between the assailants and the constables,following which the duo was chased for about 200 metres. Anoop was then shot in the chest,while Lal Mani sustained gunshot in his back , he said.

