Woman architect arrested for RTI activist Shehla Masood’s murder

In a breakthrough in the Shehla Masood murder case,the CBI today arrested a woman architect here,with the agency suspecting the RTI activist was targetted for raising questions about a five-star hotel project.

CBI sources said architect Zahida Pervez has been arrested for her alleged involvement in the conspiracy to kill the activist.

The agency sleuths suspect that Masood was murdered as she was opposed to a five-star hotel project and had put several RTI queries on it which saw the project shelved.

The 32-year-old activist was shot dead in broad daylight in front of her house on August 16,2011 and the CBI had taken over the case three weeks after the murder.

