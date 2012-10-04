Yuki,Vishnu get a shot at Australian Open wildcard

The Australian Open has,for the first time,introduced a qualifying tournament exclusively for Asian tennis players to get wild cards for the main draw in all categories of the Grand Slam in 2013. Some slots of the 14-player singles draw in the Asia Pacific Wildcard Playoff tournament,which will be hosted by the Chinese Tennis Association from October 15,were given to national federations. The All India Tennis Association has decided to give Yuki Bhambri and Vishnu Vardhan the opportunity. The winner of the tournament will reach the main draw at Melbourne.

The play-off field is not tough and will present the players a good chance to make it to the Slam. The Asians who regularly play each other on the Futures and Challenger circuit will be competing and Bhambri has beaten the likely second seed in the draw,Danai Udomchoke,earlier this year.

Those Asians whose ranking do not match up to the cut off of 105  at which point they make a direct entry to Melbourne  were eligible for the four direct entry slots to the play off and Bhambri,ranked 194,was given the go-ahead by the federation. Somdev Devvarman,who is not at his best fitness post a shoulder surgery early this year,had not applied for the national wild card. We were waiting for the October 1 rankings to see if there were any withdrawals or changes and if Bhambri would have made it,we could have used the wild card for someone else. But there is no doubt about the decision. He is our number one player and we wanted him there. Because of Vishnus Davis Cup performance and he being the second best ranked (267),we gave him the other wild card, Colonel Ranbir Chauhan,AITA Executive Director,said.

Balaji in qualifying

Sriram Balaji,Sanam Singh and Jeevan Neduncheziyan had also applied for the same but only 291-ranked Balaji has entered the 24-men qualifying draw,which has players with rankings as high as 1471. The qualifying field is likely to deplete further in quality as those who get wild cards from Japan,China and India will move into the playoff directly.

The condition to enter the doubles category in the playoff event was that the same pairing has to compete at the Australian Open,and AITA has given that chance to Bhambri and Divij Sharan,who have won a Challenger title and reached three other finals together this year. India also has two wild cards for the women but only Prerna Bhambri has applied.

