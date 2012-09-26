Away from the hype surrounding the men’s tournament,the Women’s World Twenty20 will start with the hosts taking on South Africa on Wednesday,but India’s campaign will kick off a day later when they take on Australia.

With entry to women’s matches in Galle is free of charge,the home team will hope for a good turn out during their tournament opener. “We’re definitely looking forward to the home support. It’s exciting to have a world event like this in your home country. We expect that people will come out and support us like they have backed the men’s team,” Sri Lanka captain Shashikala Siriwardene said.

Touted as favourites

While the home side is expected to draw crowds,there are other teams that will regard themselves as in the reckoning. New Zealand will be one of the favourites,with the side heavily represented in both the ICC batting and bowling rankings. Another team that is touted as one of the favourites is West Indies,with three players in the top 20 batters,including 2011’s ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year Stafanie Taylor.

While New Zealand and West Indies will certainly be contenders,defending champions Australia will be the team to beat and India will not have it easy,as they take on the title winners from Barbados 2010. Jodie Fields,skipper of the Australian unit,played the advantage down though. “We have trained well in the past few days and had a good hit out against the West Indies (in the warm-up match) which has set us up well for our first match against India. India will be used to these (types of) wickets and we are going to have to be on our game from the start if we want to be competitive against them.”

Eight women’s teams in two groups will be competing in the tournament. Group A includes defending champion Australia,2009 winner England,and traditional rivals India and Pakistan,who go head to head on October 1st. Group B comprises home team Sri Lanka as well as two-time runner-up New Zealand,South Africa,and the West Indies. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals,which will be played on the same day and at the same venue as the men’s semi-finals,in Colombo on October 4 and 5. The final will be played ahead of the men’s final at R Premadasa Stadium,October 7.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App