Women who smoke more likely to have child with autism

Ladies,here’s yet another reason to kick the butt — women who smoke during pregnancy may be more likely to have a child with high-functioning autism,according to a new study.

It has long been known that autism is an umbrella term for a wide range of disorders that impair social and communication skills, said lead author Prof Amy Kalkbrenner from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

What we are seeing is that some disorders on the autism spectrum,more than others,may be influenced by a factor such as whether a mother smokes during pregnancy, she said.

For their study,the researchers looked at a population — based study comparing smoking data from birth certificates of hundreds of thousands of children from 11 states to a database of children diagnosed with autism.

They found that 13 per cent of mothers whose children were identified as having an autism spectrum disorder at the age of eight had smoked during pregnancy. These children were more likely to have high-functioning autism such as Asperger’s Disorder,which has a less severe impact.

The study doesn’t say for certain that smoking is a risk factor for autism. But it does say if there is an association,it’s between smoking and certain types of autism, Prof Kalkbrenner said.

An estimated 13 per cent of pregnant women smoke in England and the US.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US recently released data that suggested one in 88 American children have an autism spectrum disorder.

Prof Kalkbrenner said it made environmental studies like hers even more timely. Because autism involves a broad spectrum of conditions and the interplay of genetics and environment is so complex,no one study can explain all the causes of autism,she added.

The goal of this work is to help provide a piece of the puzzle. And in this we were successful, the researchers said in their study published by the ‘Environmental Health Perspectives’ journal.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App