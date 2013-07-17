Wayne Rooney: Manchester United reject Chelsea bid

Chelsea’s bid to sign Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has been rejected by the English Premier League champion.

The 27-year-old Rooney has been pushing for a move since expressing his frustration to the club about his lack of playing time towards the end of last season.

But both Alex Ferguson and David Moyes,who succeeded his fellow Scot as manager in May,have insisted Rooney is not for sale.

Despite those public statements,Chelsea has maintained its pursuit of the England striker,culminating in a formal bid submitted to its Premier League rival.

The London club was moved to confirm the bid to deny that it had offered midfielder Juan Mata or defender David Luiz as part of a 10 million pound ($15 million) offer.

”Chelsea Football Club can confirm that yesterday it made a written offer to Manchester United for the transfer of Wayne Rooney,” Chelsea said in a statement. ”Although the terms of the offer are confidential,for avoidance of doubt and contrary to what is apparently being briefed to the press in Sydney (where United is on tour),the proposed purchase price does not include the transfer or loan of any players from Chelsea to Manchester United.”

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App