Waqar got Pak players banned

A Waqar Younis report,critical of the players’ behaviour during the Australia tour,had played a major role in PCB’s strong disciplinary action against seven national players,sources claimed today.

PCB sources said that it was Waqar’s feedback which convinced the inquiry committee and the Board that time had come to take strict action against the erring players.

“The manager Abdul Raquib or the coach Intikhab Alam didn’t give the sort of reports that would lead to the board imposing severe penalties on seven players,” one source said.

“But Waqar’s report and remarks by captain Muhammad Yousuf called for immediate measures to halt the culture of infighting and ego problems in the team,” the source said.

Waqar was the bowling and fielding coach on the Australian tour but has now been promoted as chief coach in place of Intikhab Alam.

“Waqar made some straight forward observations about the atmosphere in the dressing room and was not shy of pinpointing players who needed to be disciplined in his tour report,” the source added.

The Board on the recommendations of an inquiry committee which probed team’s poor performances in Australia banned Younus Khan and Muhammad Yousuf for indefinite periods and clamped 12 month bans and fines of two million rupees each on Shoaib Malik and Rana Naved.

The Board also fined Shahid Afridi and Kamran Akmal three million rupees each and two million rupees on Umar Akmal.

All the players except Yousuf,who has announced his retirement from international cricket,have filed appeals with the Board against their penalities.

Sources said that Waqar before accepting the Coach offer had made it clear to the PCB Chairman that he needed total authority and backing if he decides to take action against a player (s) or in other matters.

“Even the manager,Yawar Saeed has been instructed to show no leniency when it comes to enforcing discipline in the team,” one source said.

