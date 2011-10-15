Wales hope to break France jinx in semifinals

Frances ability to confound by switching attitudes is legendary in rugby World Cups. So its ironic that France looks at its opposition in the semifinals on Saturday and wonders,who are these guys in Wales jerseys?

The French are used to facing Wales teams which have tended to be sloppy,tactically woeful,mentally fragile,and unfit. When they met in 2009,Wales was the defending Six Nations champ,poised to equal the tournament record of nine straight wins,but blew a 13-3 lead and lost 21-16. In 2010,Wales conceded two intercept tries,trailed 20-0 and eventually lost 26-20 in Frances Grand Slam run.

This year,Wales had an outside chance of winning the Six Nations but lock Lionel Nallet charged down James Hook for his second try of the match,Hook also went to the sin-bin,and France won 28-9 to save itself from its worst tournament in a decade. Defeat dropped Wales to fourth and handed England the title. The hard-earned lessons for Wales were to cut down errors,kick with purpose,stay focused and get fitter. The result is its first World Cup semifinal in 24 years.

I think whats definitely been part of our problem against France in the past is that weve harmed ourselves, said Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards. So first and foremost we have to make sure that if France do get points against us,they have to earn them. If France are good enough to get points,well maybe so,but defensively were determined to keep that to an absolute minimum.

France coach Marc Lievremont has done his best to up the pressure by praising Wales for its intelligence,team spirit and quality of rugby. The French spent the first month of the tournament riven by open dissent,largely caused by Lievremonts public criticism of players and the French media,and his renowned erratic selections. Yet the team overcame two pool losses and outclassed England in quarters to justify the coachs unconventional methods.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App