Vettori apprehensive about playing in IPL

New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori joined the chorus expressing reservations about taking part in the Indian Premier League and said he would be seeking opinion of his country’s cricket board and players association before deciding to tour the sub-continent.

The left-arm spinner is supposed to turn out for Delhi Daredevils in the IPL,which starts on April 10,and is also supposed to lead New Zealand to a tour of Sri Lanka in July.

However,both these trips have been thrown into jeopardy after terrorists attacked the team bus carrying Sri Lanka players to the Gaddafi stadium for the second Test against Pakistan on Tuesday.

“You take every tour one at a time and one thing the players have done is trust New Zealand Cricket and the (New Zealand Cricket) Players Association and that won’t change heading up to the IPL or our tour of Sri Lanka later in the year,” Vettori was quoted as saying in the ‘Dominion Post’.

The bespectacled bowler said if they get the green light to travel to the sub-continent then they would go ahead. “We have to remain constant and consistent with what we have done in the past,and if people come out and say it is safe to tour,then we have to take their opinion,” Vettori added.

With a number of players expressing reservations about travelling to the sub-continent for the IPL,Vettori said it would boil down to individual decision rather than something en masse.

The 30-year-old also stressed that life was more important than money even though he may be earning more than USD one million a year in the IPL.

“We have to keep supporting the Players Association and NZC and their stance because they are ones putting the work in. They are finding out what is happening in the background. They are the ones talking with security forces and police on the ground,so the decision they back is the one we have to back,” said Vettori.

