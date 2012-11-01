Unsure if Yuvraj Test ready

Indian captain MS Dhoni is still not sure whether Yuvraj Singh is ready to face the vigours of five-day cricket. It is very difficult for me to comment on his fitness sitting over here. We have to understand that five-day format has its own uncertainties unlike ODIs or T20s. In ODIs,you know that you have to field for 50 overs only,while in Test cricket there may be a situation that a team might bat for one-and-a-half to two days.
We have to assess whether Yuvraj is ready to field for two days, Dhoni replied to a query on whether Yuvraj is fit enough to be selected for the Test series against England.
Having said that it is Yuvraj who is the best judge about how he is feeling. He has played quite a few domestic games now and it is up to him to reflect on his game, the Indian skipper told the media persons during a promotional event on Wednesday.
