Unsure if Yuvraj Test ready

Indian captain MS Dhoni is still not sure whether Yuvraj Singh is ready to face the vigours of five-day cricket. It is very difficult for me to comment on his fitness sitting over here. We have to understand that five-day format has its own uncertainties unlike ODIs or T20s. In ODIs,you know that you have to field for 50 overs only,while in Test cricket there may be a situation that a team might bat for one-and-a-half to two days.

We have to assess whether Yuvraj is ready to field for two days, Dhoni replied to a query on whether Yuvraj is fit enough to be selected for the Test series against England.

Having said that it is Yuvraj who is the best judge about how he is feeling. He has played quite a few domestic games now and it is up to him to reflect on his game, the Indian skipper told the media persons during a promotional event on Wednesday.

