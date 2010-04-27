‘Unseeded’ Oz can win T20 World Cup: Hussey

Australian batsman David Hussey reckons that despite being unseeded for the Twenty20 World Cup,they have the squad to win the silverware.
I think last year was a failure. We didnt even make the Super Eights. This year if we all do our job,we can make the Super Eights and hopefully do some damage, The Sydney Morning Herald quoted Hussey,as saying.
I truly believe weve got the squad to go a long way and hopefully make the final and come away with the silverware, he added.
The 32-year-old,who was dropped from Australias one-day side in August 2009,further said he is determined to make the most of his opportunities during the tournament.
I thought I did reasonably well in domestic cricket and to not get selected in the first 25 was very disappointing, Hussey said.
But Im here now. Ive got an opportunity to represent Australia in a (Twenty20) World Cup in the West Indies so things cant be too bad, he added.
