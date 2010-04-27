‘Unseeded’ Oz can win T20 World Cup: Hussey

Australian batsman David Hussey reckons that despite being unseeded for the Twenty20 World Cup,they have the squad to win the silverware.

I think last year was a failure. We didnt even make the Super Eights. This year if we all do our job,we can make the Super Eights and hopefully do some damage, The Sydney Morning Herald quoted Hussey,as saying.

I truly believe weve got the squad to go a long way and hopefully make the final and come away with the silverware, he added.

The 32-year-old,who was dropped from Australias one-day side in August 2009,further said he is determined to make the most of his opportunities during the tournament.

I thought I did reasonably well in domestic cricket and to not get selected in the first 25 was very disappointing, Hussey said.

But Im here now. Ive got an opportunity to represent Australia in a (Twenty20) World Cup in the West Indies so things cant be too bad, he added.

