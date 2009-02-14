UN’s regional office bombed in Nepal

A small bomb exploded at the regional office of the United Nations High Commissioner of Human Rights (UHCHR) in Nepalgunj in western Nepal.

However,nobody was injured in the explosion allegedly by a lesser known underground outfit called “Himal Tiger.” There was nobody in the office when the explosion occurred.

The explosion occurred on Surkhet road at 8.30 pm on Friday,according to the police. The explosion caused minor damage on the wall of the UN agency’s regional office.

A pamphlet distributed in the name of “Himali Tiger” was found near the blast site which includes demands such as “declaring Nepal as a Hindu state,” “To issue strict entry visa to control entry of foreigners into Nepal,” ” to open the northern border of Nepal,” and to make void all the citizenship certificates issued by the government two years ago.” The police have started a hunt for those involved in the blast.

