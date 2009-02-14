Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

UN’s regional office bombed in Nepal

A small bomb exploded at the regional office of the United Nations High Commissioner of Human Rights Nepalgunj in western Nepal.

Written by Agencies | Kathmandu | Published: February 14, 2009 11:46:09 am
Related News

A small bomb exploded at the regional office of the United Nations High Commissioner of Human Rights (UHCHR) in Nepalgunj in western Nepal.

However,nobody was injured in the explosion allegedly by a lesser known underground outfit called “Himal Tiger.” There was nobody in the office when the explosion occurred.

The explosion occurred on Surkhet road at 8.30 pm on Friday,according to the police. The explosion caused minor damage on the wall of the UN agency’s regional office.

A pamphlet distributed in the name of “Himali Tiger” was found near the blast site which includes demands such as “declaring Nepal as a Hindu state,” “To issue strict entry visa to control entry of foreigners into Nepal,” ” to open the northern border of Nepal,” and to make void all the citizenship certificates issued by the government two years ago.” The police have started a hunt for those involved in the blast.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now