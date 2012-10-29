Top batsman,potential captain Virat Kohli at Express Adda on Tuesday

When India began their tour of Australia last December,Virat Kohli was still to transcend the line separating promise and fulfillment. By the end of the tour,while his celebrated colleagues confronted uncomfortable questions over their futures,Kohli had gone from boy to man.

In the Tests,Kohli was easily Indias best batsman. In ODIs,he made a case to be considered the worlds best batsman. After four more hundreds in seven ODI innings,his anointment as ICC ODI Player of the Year was a formality.

On Tuesday,a select audience in the Capital will interact with Kohli at the latest edition of Express Adda. Like previous guests  Amitabh Bachchan,Viswanathan Anand and Thomas Friedman,among others  Kohli can be counted as among the most important voices in his field,and a potential captain.

Kohli will be in conversation with The Indian Express Editor-in-Chief Shekhar Gupta. The 23-year-old will talk about issues facing Indian cricket today,such as the impact of IPL and the retirements of Rahul Dravid and V V S Laxman.

