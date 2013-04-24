‘Toggle switch’ that can melt ‘love handles’ identified

Researchers have decoded a “toggle switch” in mice which can significantly stimulate fat burning and may help combat obesity.

Scientists at the University of Bonn working with Dr Alexander Pfeifer,Director of the Institute for Pharmacology and Toxicology,have spent years using animal models to explore how the undesirable white fat can be converted into sought-after brown fat.

“In this way,excess pounds may be able to simply be melted away and obesity combated,” said Pfeifer.

The researchers have now decoded a “microRNA switch” in mice which is important for brown fat cells. Micro-RNAs are located in the genome of cells and very quickly and efficiently regulate gene activity.

They studied a specific microRNA: microRNA 155. The gene regulator micro-RNA 155 inhibits a certain transcription factor,that controls brown fat cell function.

Surprisingly,researchers found that the transcription factor also regulates the levels microRNA 155 establishing a tight feed-back loop that works like a toggle switch.

Bonn researchers and their colleagues from the Federal Institute of Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) and from the University of Regensburg worked with so-called transgenic and knockout mice in whom the gene for micro-RNA 155 was either increased or silenced.

“The mechanism was already set in motion when the micro-RNA 155 was only halved in the mice,” said lead author Yong Chen,graduate student of the NRW International Graduate School BIOTECH-PHARMA.

The mice then had significantly more brown fat cells available than did the control group – and had even converted white fat cells into brown fat cells.

The micro-RNA functions as an antagonist to the brown fat cells.

“As long as enough micro-RNA 155 is present,the production of brown fat cells is blocked,” said Chen.

Only if it falls below a certain proportion does this brake let up,the blueprint for brown fat can be read and implemented by the cell – the desired fat burners can develop.

These findings help scientists better understand the causes of lipid metabolism diseases. Scientists see in their results a potential starting point for drugs to combat

obesity.

The study is being presented in the scientific journal “Nature Communications”.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App