The prince and the polkas

For the globally televised debut of her son,the new Prince,Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton stepped out of hospital in cornflower crepe de Chine sprinkled with the playful pattern. The dress was a custom creation by Jenny Packham. Packham,whose website crashed shortly thereafter,wont be producing versions for sale. Prince George was not immune. The blog WhatKateWore.com relied on a tweet by Roya Nikkhah of The Telegraph to identify the merino wool baby shawl (by G H Hurt & Son,which has since been flooded with requests). New York-based Aden+Anais,whose swaddle blanket was barely visible,also cashed in. With articles detailing the barest minutiae,magazine Private Eye summed it up best with its title: Woman Has Baby. NYT

Something fishy about Putin

There was a time when macho Vladimir Putin impressed Russians,but many are finding it hard to believe the presidents latest stuntcatching a huge pike in Siberia. Footage released by the Kremlin showed the 60-year-old hauling in a pike weighing 21 kg. Online chatter wondered if the incident was staged or the pike as big. Earlier the Kremlin admitted that the 2011 incident of Putin finding ancient artefacts in the Black Sea was staged. But last year,he did one better: flying with migrating storks. Meanwhile,his Belarussian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko has boasted that he had caught a man-sized catfish. Reuters

Miley in the twirk curve

Former Disney TV child star and singer Miley Cyrus has brushed off suggestions that dropping her squeaky clean image,and sporting cropped hair,tattoos and starring in adult music videos,was a sign she was going off the rails. Shes just growing up. Im selling records and thats all Im here to do, Cyrus said,adding she was exasperated by the media focus on her new image,which includes a video packed with drug and sexual references and her juggling her buttocks in a dance move known as twerking. You know,I built an entire empire for myself by the time that I was 11,but now Im just the twerk queen. Reuters

Story of the Pink Panthers

The insiders level of detail is what makes the documentary Smash and Grab: The Story of the Pink Panthers absorbing. In sketching out the story of the Serbian thievery ring,named after the Inspector Clouseau movies,this film from Havana Marking essentially lets two criminals give a master class in high-stakes robberyfrom preparation (cast a distracting woman to case the joint) and execution (no job should last more than a half-minute) to aftermath (expect paranoia). The Panthers stole hundreds of millions of dollars in jewellery and luxury goods. A brief history of their homeland suggests that chaos and privation nurtured their expertise,but Marking does interview a Serbian journalist who insists that the Panthers life of crime was a choice. NYT

