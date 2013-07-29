The fix-tures? No runs off bat in first 5 overs to 14 off one

Pakistans ongoing tour of the West Indies came under a betting cloud after British tabloid Daily Mail reported that suspicious betting patterns were identified during the ODI leg of the series.

Two of the games that have come under the scanner are the third ODI which ended in a tie and the fifth and final game of the series,which also came down to the last ball. The second ODI of the series,where Pakistan did not score a run of the bat during the first five overs of their chase,may also being looked at by ICCs Anti-Corruption Special Unit (ASCU),the report suggested.

unusual activities

One betting website reported unusually large sums of money  said to run into several millions of pounds  being wagered between innings on a tied result during the third ODI after the West Indies were set 230 to win from 50 overs, the tabloid reported.

During the third ODI,Pakistan appeared to have the game wrapped up when the West Indies needed 45 runs of 21 balls with just three wickets left. However,a combination of poor (fuller) lengths by the bowlers and a strange field (set for the bouncer) saw the West Indies tail slam 14 runs off the last over to force a draw.

Former West Indian pacer Ian Bishop,who was on air at that time,said he did not understand what Pakistan were trying to do. There is no way,no way,that you can convince me,whatever happens to this last ball,that Wahab Riaz and Misbah ul Haq have had this field right to the length they have been trying to execute. There is no one who can convince me of that. Totally wrong, he said,while commenting.

Right through the series,there were extended periods of excruciatingly low scoring followed by overs where the batsmen seemed to plunder runs at will. Apart from the suspicious passage of play in the second ODI,another that has caught the eye is the one in the fifth ODI,where Marlon Samuels and Chris Gayle just made two runs between the 29th and 34th overs,before smashing 16 in the 35th.

PCBs caretaker chairman,Najam Sethi today said that the board has communicated with the ICC in connection with the fixing claims made by the British tabloid about the ongoing series between Pakistan and West Indies.

In touch with ICC

Sethi said that the board had already contacted the International Cricket Council in this regard and discussed the media report. We are in touch with the ICC on this matter and we have told them we need to clarify the situation, he said.

Sethi said hopefully the PCB and ICC would be able to issue official statements on the issue soon.

The PCB caretaker chief also said he had spoken to the team management in the West Indies and advised the players to focus on ending the tour on a winning tour. A spokesman of the PCB when contacted confirmed the board had gone through the media report which was now reviewed by its legal advisors.

We are also looking at the report from a legal point of view to decide our future line of action and we are in touch with the ICC, the spokesman said.

Interestingly,a spokesman of the ICC told Geo News channel that he couldnt comment on the report. The ICC as a rule does not comment on issues concerning the ASCU, he said.

The ICC has not yet officially launched an inquiry into the matter.

Under scanner

During Pakistans on-going tour of the West Indies,several passages of play during the ODI series triggered unusual betting patterns with online bookmakers. A look at a few passages of play that have invited

suspicion:

Second ODI,Providence: Chasing a target of 233,Pakistan failed to score a run off the bat in the first five overs. The only runs in this stretch came when Jason Holder bowled a wide that went past the keeper for a boundary. One of the openers,Nasir Jamshed,went on to make a fifty,but Pakistan lost by 37 runs.

Third ODI,Gros Islet: West Indies looked out of the contest,needing 45 off 21 balls with 3 wickets in hand. No. 11 Holder and fellow tail-ender Kemar Roach pulled off a tie,with Wahab Riyazs final over going for 14. Misbah-ul-Haqs field placing and the bowlers repeated full-length deliveries were openly questioned by Ian Bishop on air.

Fifth ODI,Gros Islet: West Indies were batting first and despite having set up a reasonable start (111/3 in 28 overs) Marlon Samuels and Chris Gayle

refused to up the scoring,getting just two runs in five overs between the 29th and 34th overs. The 35th over,out of the blue,went for 16 runs. Pakistan sneaked a win off the last ball of the game.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App