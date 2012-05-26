What is Kolkata saying? Are the fans celebrating? Yusuf Pathan inquires speaking from Chennai,having arrived in the city for the IPL final.

Over the next 24 hours,Yusuf will prepare for one of the biggest games of his career  the IPL final on Sunday. He is relieved to have regained a part of his aura,that made him a feared pinch-hitter/finisher,by playing a crucial role in Kolkata Knight Riders win over Delhi Dardevils in Qualifier 1. After a barren spell in this edition of the tournament,Pathan hit 40 runs off 21 balls and along with Laxmi Ratan Shukla added 56 in just 24 balls to boost Kolkatas total to 162 in Qualifier 1. Kolkata won the game by 18 runs to book their spot in the final. The timing of the innings couldnt have been better for Yusuf,a match-winner who thrives on confidence. Pathan has played an IPL final before  when Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians in the first-ever edition.

Back then,Yusuf was building his reputation as Rajasthan won the inaugural edition. When he had a reputation to defend,he wasnt able to get out of a form slump till Tuesdays game against Delhi. The I told you so naysayers were growing in numbers as the impact player,who cost Kolkata $2.1 million,was turning out to be a bad investment.

Slog-sweeps that would have landed in the third tier of the stands were producing leading edges,deliveries in his power-hitting arch that should have cleared the field were caught near the boundary rope. With each failure Yusuf was increasingly looking like a shadow of his marauding self.

But the man-of-the-match award he won in the Qualifier 1 has helped re-establish Yusufs confidence. The batsman attributes his mini revival of form to the faith shown in him by skipper Gautam Gambhir. I was batting well in the nets. But the runs were not coming. It can happen in this format of the game. I was never under any pressure as Gautam always gave me the confidence. He told me I was just one innings away from returning to form. He has been fantastic as a leader and I am happy that I could justify the faith he showed in me, Yusuf told The Indian Express on Friday.

I joined the team last year and we played the eliminator and played the qualification rounds of the Champions League. This season has been terrific and Gautam,coaching staff and the owners deserve a lot credit for creating the right kind of atmosphere.

What went through his mind in the qualifier when the middle-order suffered a mini collapse?

Credit goes to Laxmi Ratan Shukla for taking the pressure off me. He took the attack to the opposition. I was a tad watchful to start with and Shukla told me to play my natural game. He started the onslaught and then we both decided to attack. Delhis bowling wilted under pressure.

Yusuf is not getting carried away by his performance in Tuesdays game. The victory against Delhi is history now. The final is a new game and we have to start from the scratch. We have done very well so far but the job will be finished only after winning the title.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App