T20 conquered,Flower asks team to look ahead

England coach Andy Flower believes his sides crushing defeat of Australia in the World T20 final reflects a shift in balance of power between the two teams ahead of the Ashes series later this year.

The Ashes tour is six months away. Every time we come up against Australia it does have some sort of shift in the balance of power. But we do know they have been an incredible side for a long time and we know that when we go to Australia we will have a huge fight on our hands. There are no illusions in our camp about that, Flower said on arrival here.

Our cricket has been very good. The guys have worked bloody hard at their games,make no mistake about that,and put a lot of thought into it. It has been a ruthless,professional performance throughout. They have showed a lot of intelligence,and adapted very well to different conditions. Weve had some really dominant performances and I thought the final was a good one, Flower said.

England play Australia in a five-match one-day international series in June-July and Flower said his side planned to take some of the things we have learned (from World T20) and implement in our 50-over game. They are closely linked. I think one of the greatest things we will get out of this is the growth in our self-belief. There is still a lot of room for improvement for us in all sectors of the game and in all three forms of the game, said the former Zimbabwean wicket-keeper,cautioning his team not to rest on their immediate laurels.

Flower also praised Paul Collingwoods leadership; at the same time,he refused to believe the return of Andrew Strauss as captain would be a problem.

