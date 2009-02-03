Survey reveals the swinging secrets of Britons

Nearly two million couples in Britain have tried swinging in a bid to spice up their “dull” sex lives,a new survey has revealed.

According to the survey,a further six million people admitted that they would love to give what they claim is no-ties sexual encounters with other individuals or couples a go if they get a chance.

In fact,people in Manchester are the most adventurous with 15 per cent admitting they have tried swinging,the poll commissioned by a market research company has clearly found.

The survey also found that most people try swinging between the ages of 18 and 21 and in their 30s when marriage may have dulled their sex lives,leading British tabloid ‘The Sun’ reported.

Swinging,no-strings sex with another individual or couple was once thought to be the preserve of broad-minded middle-class couples. But poll organisers have claimed that the figures show it is more widespread than ever.

