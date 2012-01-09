Strong 6.6 quake rattles Solomon Islands

A strong 6.6-magnitude earthquake on Monday struck the Santa Cruz islands,part of the Pacific’s Solomons group,the USGS said,but there was no threat of a widespread tsunami,according to officials.

The quake hit at a depth of 38 kilometres around 3 pm (0400 GMT) some 350 kilometres east of Kirakira,the main city of the Solomons’ major island,Makira.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no destructive widespread tsunami threat based on historical data.

However,earthquakes of this size sometimes generate local tsunamis that can be destructive along coasts located within a hundred kilometres of the earthquake epicentre, it added.

Authorities in the region of the epicentre should be aware of this possibility and take appropriate action.

Clive Collins,a seismologist at Geoscience Australia,said the undersea tremor would have been felt strongly on the nearest islands,which are quite remote,but would not cause serious damage.

It’s not all that deep but it’s not right at the surface and 6.6,I think the nearest island is about 70 or 80 kilometres away so they’ll get a bit of a shake if there’s a town or village or something on them,but I don’t expect any real damage, Collins said.

It’s probably quite deep ocean there so I don’t think there’s any chance of a tsunami threat from that,normally that size earthquake wouldn’t produce a tsunami.

The Solomon Islands is on a tectonic plate margin in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire and frequently sees earthquakes.

In 2007 a tsunami following an 8.1-magnitude earthquake killed at least 52 people in the Solomon Islands and left thousands homeless.

