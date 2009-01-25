Sri Lanka seal series with landslide win

Tillakaratne Dilshan blasted a career-best unbeaten 137 while Muttiah Muralitharan grabbed his 500th ODI wicket as Sri Lanka bulldozed Pakistan by 235 runs to win the three-match ODI series 2-1 here Saturday.

Opting to bat first,Sri Lanka piled up 309 for five before unleashing their bowlers who skittled out Pakistan for a meagre 75 in just 22.5 overs. Dilshans 139-ball 137,studded with 10 fours,turned out to be the bedrock of the Lankan innings as Sanath Jayasuriya (45),Kumar Sangakkara (50) and Thilina Kandamby (32) also came up with useful contributions.

Muralis 500th

Muralitharan castled Sohail Khan for his 500th ODI scalp,drawing curtains on Pakistans innings. The off-spinner,already the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket with 769 wickets,needs three more to overtake Wasim Akram (502),to top the ODI charts as well.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 309 for 5 in 50 overs (T Dilshan 137 not out,S Jayasuriya 45,K Sangakkara 50; Gul 3/45); Pakistan 75 all out in 22.5 overs (S Malik 19; U Gul 27; Kulasekara 3/17,Thushara 3/33,Muralitharan 2/2)

