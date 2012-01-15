Spy scare: IMA bans laptops,mobiles,Net cards,Facebook

Having allowed its Gentlemen Cadets to bring personal laptops,internet data cards and mobile phones on its campus around three years back,the Indian Military Academy (IMA) at Dehradun has now withdrawn these facilities  ostensibly due to security reasons. Social networking sites like Facebook were also banned last week.

The withdrawal of these facilities,sources told The Sunday Express,was prompted by a month-old incident where one of the GCs was found to have accidentally shared sensitive information pertaining to the Academy on Facebook. Intelligence agencies contacted IMA officials as the woman friend with whom the information was shared was alleged to be a spy of a neighbouring country.

According to sources,senior IMA officials,including the Adjutant and Deputy Commandant,interrogated the cadet and the latter confessed he was unaware about the identity of the person he had befriended recently on the website.

While IMA officials refused to confirm the incident,they admitted that cadets had been directed not to bring laptops,internet data cards or even mobile phones starting this term,which began on January 9. The restrictions would apply to 1,200-1,300 cadets.

Being a training institute,we thought of keeping up with technology. But after giving it a second thought,this decision (on restrictions) has been taken, IMA spokesperson Major Dipankar said. The Academy will take care that cadets are not entirely secluded from the outside world, he added.

Officers in the forces are barred from posting any classified information,names of their senior officers as well as their ranks or pictures in uniforms on the internet.

