South China Floods: Death toll rises to 132,86 missing

Landslides and floods triggered by persistent rainstorms have killed at least 132 people in southern China over the past week and affected as many as 10 million people across nine provinces.

Even as the casualty figures stood at 132 dead and 86 missing,the weather department warned of more rainstorms to come. Large swathes of southern China were inundated causing estimated economic losses of up to to 14.5 billion yuan or USD 2.1 billion and prompting evacuation of 280,000 people in various areas.

The Office of State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters (SFCDRH) said 68,000 houses had collapsed under the impact and 535,500 hectares of crops have been destroyed,state-run Xinhua news agency said on Sunday.

The downpour that began last Sunday has triggered flash floods,inundated rivers and crops and disrupted traffic and telecommunication.

The office and the nation’s Ministry of Water Resources dispatched three teams of experts to the provinces of Guizhou,Zhejiang and the municipality of Chongqing on Sunday to aid local authorities to fight the floods,said Zhang Zhitong,vice director of the office.

Among the worst affected have been Fujian,Jiangxi,and Hunan provinces.

Authorities have also raised the level of their emergency response as rescue and flood-prevention work continues,the Ministry of Civil Affairs said.

