Smith replaces Marsh in Pune squad for IPL 5

Australian all-rounder Steven Smith has replaced compatriot Mitchell Marsh in the Pune Warriors India squad for IPL-5,which kicks off on April 4.

“Steven Smith is one of the brightest talents to emerge onto the international scene in recent times. We have no doubt that he will excel for us with both bat and ball,” Managing Director,Sahara Adventure Sports Ltd,Sushanto Roy said.

The 22-year-old leg-spinner was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad during the 2010 season and was acquired by Kochi Tuskers Kerala for the 2011 season,a release from the franchisee stated.

He though did not open his account for the Kerala franchisee as he was forced out of the entire season due to injury.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App