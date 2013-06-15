Sikh group challenges US court’s order against Parkash Singh Badal

An American Sikh group has challenged the dismissal of human rights violation case against the Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.

A month ago a US District Court in Wisconsin had dismissed the case against Badal noting that he was never served the summons by the Sikh for Justice (SJF) and SAD (Amritsar),which had filed the rights violations case against him.

Challenging the order of the Wisconsin Court,the alleged victims of human rights violations by Badal,represented by the Chicago-based Pavich Law Group,filed the review petition yesterday.

Urging the US Court of Appeals to hear the Sikh human rights violations case against Badal,SFJ in a statement said it will present the contemporary evidence showing witness tampering,obstruction of justice and harassment of US based victims of human rights violation by Badal administration.

SFJ and SAD (Amritsar) are represented by Ian Levin of “Pavich Law Group” a former US Federal Judge with experience in rights violation cases under Alien Tort Claims Act and Torture Victim Protection Act.

