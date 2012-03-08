Sharma,Madan star for Punjab

Bipul Sharmas all-round performance (4/31 & 41 not out) along with wicket keeper Chandan Madans unbeaten 78 powered Punjab to a five-wicket win over Hyderabad. Punjab lost five wickets,but overhauled Hyderabads 175 with almost nine overs to spare.

With the win,Punjab are scheduled to play Bengal on March 5 in the semifinals.

On a slow track that assisted turn,Bipul gave the ball air,making the batsman reach to the pitch of the delivery. His sharp turners troubled the Hyderabad batsmen,who tried to go after him,with the result that he picked up the crucial wickets of Akshath Reddy,GH Vihari,Ahmad Quadri and Ashish Reddy. Rahul Sharma too snared three wickets giving away 40 runs while Manpreet Gony and Harbhajan Singh picked up a wicket each as Hyderabad folded for 175.

Punjab started shakily with debutant opener Manush Bhatia departing in the first over. Soon Gurkirat Mann and Mandeep Singh too disappointed as Punjab reeled at 28 for 3 in six overs. Chandan Madaan and Taruwar Kohli dealt with the situation cautiously,putting up 25 runs before Kohli was trapped leg before. Amitoze Singh joined Chandan Madan to keep pace with the game,adding 35 more runs. It was when Bipul joined Madaan at 88 for five that the game turned Punjabs way decisively. Madan played with patience throughout,and when the deliveries finally arrived,both batsmen cashed in to play shots all round the park. Madan completed his fifty in 91 balls,adding with Bipul to complete the chase without further loss of wickets. Despite Pragyan Ojhas presence Hyderabads bowlers failed to impress with the ball.

Brief scores: Hyderabad 175 all out in 49.2 overs (Ibrahim Khaleel 46,Bipul Sharma 4/31,Rahul Sharma 3/40) lost to Punjab 179/5 in 41.1 overs (Chandan Madan 79 not out,Bipul Sharma 41 not out)

