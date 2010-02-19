Sehwag wants to bat at number four in Test matches

Virender Sehwags mindboggling success as an opener notwithstanding,the swashbuckling batsman today said he still wants to bat in the middle order and would have no qualms quitting the longer version after he has played his 100th Test match.

I have been successful as an opener but who knows,maybe I would have been more successful in the middle order, said Sehwag,who today beccame the number one Test batsman.

I still would like to bat in the middle order. Its difficult to field one-and-half days and then come out to bat in 10 minutes. When you bat at number six like (Mahendra Singh) Dhoni,it allows you some rest said the cricketer after receiving the ESPNcricinfo Test batting award.

Sehwag,however,ideally would love to bat at number four in Test matches and is ready to wait till Sachin Tendulkar,who has made the slot his own,retires.

I would love to bat at number four. I know I would not get that till Sachin retires, he quipped.

But I can wait, he added.

Talking about the longer version,Sehwag said he would have no regret to quit once he has played his 100th Test.

I want to play 100 Test matches and once I have done that,I may retire from Test cricket, said the 76-Test veteran.

