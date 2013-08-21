Sardar hospitalised as hockey team manage sans doctor

Indias Asia Cup sojourn has begun in the worst way possible after skipper Sardar Singh was hospitalized in Ipoh on Monday due to high fever and throat infection. To make matters worse,India are travelling without a team doctor,which delayed his medical treatment initially,as the team management didnt want to give him medicines without consulting a specialist.

The midfielder was down with fever and was admitted to the Ipoh Specialist Centre on Monday. The 27-year-old said he initially thought it was just a minor problem. But it became worse and I was hospitalised on Monday with fever, Sardar said.

Hockey India secretary general Narinder Batra informed that the team is travelling without a doctor as the army did not release BB Nayak for the tournament. Nayak,who is a regular member of the support staff,is yet to receive clearance from the army and is not certain to reach in time for the Asia Cup.

The army has always been very supportive but for some reason,they havent given clearance to the doctor for this crucial tournament. Unfortunately,Sardar has taken ill and we are quite worried about the medication, Batra said.

The team management in Malaysia was apprehensive to let Sardar undergo treatment from local doctors in Ipoh as it involves a risk of banned antibiotics entering his body,Batra informed.

I spoke to Roelant (Oltmans,interim coach) and he was a bit apprehensive because any wrong antibiotic could lead to doping violations, Batra said.

The team doctor knows the quick fix to these problems. It would have been better had he been there. Sardar had to be hospitalised as we did not want to take any risks.

With Sardar hospitalised,and four key forwards  Danish Mujtaba,SV Sunil,Gurwinder Chandi and Akashdeep Singh  absent,Indias task of winning the Asia Cup seems to have gotten tougher. They have to win the tournament to qualify for next years World Cup. India open their campaign against Oman on August 24.

