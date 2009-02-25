Saina Nehwal fit,will play in All England

World number 10 Saina Nehwal has recovered from a shoulder injury and will return to action at next month’s All England super series.

The 18-year-old,a quarter-finalist at last year’s Beijing Olympics,passed a fitness test on Tuesday after undergoing a five-week rehabilitation programme,her physiotherapist Heath Matthews told an Indian newspaper.

The world junior champion missed this month’s national championship,dashing her hopes of claiming a hat-trick of singles titles.

“She is a little stiff now but is going to be fine by the time we leave for England on Saturday,” Matthews said.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App