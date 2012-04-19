Saeed goes to court for protection

Lashkar-e-Toiba founder Hafiz Saeed has moved the Lahore High Court,asking it to stop Pakistani authorities from taking any adverse action against him under pressure from the US,and to provide security to him as his life was not safe and any mishap could happen.

Acting on the petition,Lahore High Court Chief Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh on Wednesday issued notices to the federal government,the Interior Ministry and the Punjab Home Ministry,asking them to file their replies by April 25.

Saeed filed the petition along with brother-in-law Hafiz Abdur Rehman Makki. While the US has offered a $10 million bounty for information leading to Saeeds arrest and conviction,for Makki the bounty is $2 million.

Saeed and Makki contended in the petition that under Articles 4 and 9 of the Pakistani constitution,they were free citizens,and the federal and provincial governments should be stopped from taking any adverse action against them under pressure from the US. They also want the Pakistani government to ask the US to withdraw the bounty.

Saeeds lawyer A K Dogar said Pakistan should ask the US to provide evidence against Saeed,the Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief,before acting against him.

Pakistan has sought concrete evidence against the two men from the US,saying this was necessary to proceed legally.

While India provided Pakistan several dossiers with evidence against Saeed following the 26/11 attacks,Pakistan has maintained that the evidence was inadequate.

The JuD chief was detained for nearly six months after the Mumbai incident before being freed on the orders of the Lahore High Court. Arresting anyone without evidence is an open violation of the law, Dogar said.

Unlike other terrorists sought by the US,Saeed lives openly in Pakistan and has mocked the bounty offered for him,saying he is ready to face any American court to answer charges.

