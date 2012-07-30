Robots and tablets to be named after Gagan Narang

Cashing in on the success of Gagan Narang,who clinched a bronze at the London Games,a leading robot and tablet PC maker today announced to launch a special range of products bearing name of the Indian shooter.

Milagrow HumanTech,a leading electronics manufacturer has also decided that five per cent of the amount earned from the sales of this special edition products will be given to the medal winner.

Milagrow expects to easily sell more than 10,000 Tablets and robots named after the ace shooter,which they will launch after consultation with Narang.

Speaking about the launch,Rajeev Karwal,CEO Milagrow said: “We are very thrilled that Narang has made India proud and thus to honour Narang we have decided to launch the special edition products in the name of Narang.”

