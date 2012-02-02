Return of big-hitting Aussie keeper

Until yesterday,George Bailey didnt know what it felt like to represent his country in cricket. Today,he has a 100 per cent win record as captain and a batting average of infinity in T20s. While those records will reach more human levels soon enough,Bailey did wonderfully well for a man who wasnt just wearing the captains armband for the first time,but the Australia colours itself.

But the best decision that Bailey took wasnt on the cricket field today. Rather,it was behind closed doors on match eve  that of promoting wicketkeeper Matthew Wade to the very top of the order. Until yesterday,Wade didnt know what it was to open the innings,let alone win a match for Australia. But playing in just his third T20I,the 24-year old registered a fine 43-ball 72 to become the major difference between the two sides.

It was the return of the big-hitting wicketkeeper for Australia. More importantly,it was a refreshing change from all the surrounding talk of Brad Haddins form in the Tests. Haddin,of course,had been dropped from the ODIs after having hit rock bottom with the bat,now Baileys mind and Wades willow had tag-teamed to keep him there. Mattys batting was outstanding. For him to build that platform for other players to work around made it much easier for me to captain the side, said Bailey.

Wade started slowly and soon picked his scoring rate. But all along,he took it upon his young and nimble feet to keep the knee pressed against MS Dhonis neck. While his first boundary,off Praveen Kumar,came off a streaky edge to third man,the rest of Wades strokes were right out of the chunk of his bat.

The lefty remained cautious until the eighth over,steadily progressing to 24 in just over a run-a-ball,before thundering Ravichandran Ashwin into the plastic seats to break free. When Ravindra Jadeja tried forcing it in faster,Wade simply played him like a medium-pacer,working around his spin and tonking it over covers for a boundary.

Wade continued to give Jadeja special attention,taking him to the cleaners in the 13th over of the game. The Victorian pulled a low Jadeja full-toss bowled down the leg-side to the fine-leg hoardings to move within three of his first T20 fifty. It came in style off the next ball,as he muscled a flighted one from the back of his crease into the waiting sea of palms behind the long-on stands.

Wade later said: It was nice to make good of my promotion,I found out only last night when the coach relayed the words over. Now I want to take this on to Melbourne and then to the one-dayers. When one journalist asked him if he would like to give Haddin more sleepless nights,Wade added: I dont know how well Hadds will sleep. Im just concentrating on doing my bit on the field and leave the rest to the skipper.

Thats Bailey,a man who will be sleeping well tonight.

