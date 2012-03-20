Red-hot Roger does it again

Mark Lamport-Stokes

Roger Federer continued his red-hot run by dispatching surprise finalist John Isner 7-6 6-3 on Sunday to become the first player to win the Indian Wells ATP tournament four times,while Victoria Azarenka proved her top billing is no fluke with a 6-2 6-3 demolition of Maria Sharapova to win the womens title.

Swiss world No. 3 Federer blunted the powerful serving of Isner with a controlled display,edging the American 9-7 in the first set tiebreak then breaking him twice in the second set to triumph in one hour and 21 minutes. Federer clinched the title when the towering Isner,who will rise to a career-high 10th in the rankings on Monday,dumped a forehand into the net. Federer raised both arms skywards in celebration as the capacity crowd at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden erupted in applause.

This tournament victory couldnt come at a better time in my career, Federer,who has triumphed six times in his last eight ATP World Tour events,said. Its a big tournament,the first Masters 1000 of the season. Its been a long time since I have been this successful here,even though I have had some really good matches here in the past.

Federer,who came close to withdrawing from the tournament before his opening match because of a lingering flu bug,admitted he was surprised. I was not feeling great for five days overall and I definitely got lucky at the beginning of the tournament, said the 30-year-old. But I was able to come through,and so convincingly at the end. Ive really played amazing these last three matches in particular,so I couldnt be more happy.

Error-prone Isner

The opening set went with serve until the 12th game when Federer,leading 6-5,had a chance to break Isner when the American hit a forehand long to go advantage down. However,Isner saved that with a 207 km/h serve to force a Federer error and the set went into a tiebreak which Federer,beaten by Isner in four sets in a Davis Cup tie last month,finally clinched on his fourth opportunity.

He broke Isner in the seventh game of the second,unleashing a trademark backhand pass down the line to go 15-40 up before winning the next point when the American netted a backhand volley as he charged forward.

Leading 5-3,Federer broke Isner for a second time to end the match,improving his record for the year to 22-2 and surpassing Jimmy Connors and Michael Chang,both three-times champions at Indian Wells.

If I have any shot to beat him,Im gonna have to play my best and that wasnt the case today, Isner said after his first ATP World Tour Masters 1000 final. He was too strong. I was taking care of my serve,for the most part,up until the end. I dont think I lost the match because I didnt serve as well. He was on top of me,and his forehand was way too good today.

Comfortable at the top

Since breaking through with her first Grand Slam crown at the Australian Open in January,Azarenka has effortlessly grown into her role as the worlds top player. The 22-year-old Belarusian has compiled a perfect 23-0 record in the season and won her third title on Sunday. She was one of the players who has always had extreme potential to win a Grand Slam and be No. 1 in the world, Sharapova said after being broken six times by Azarenka in the one-sided final.

Shes going through a period in her career where shes extremely confident,extremely solid, said the former world number one. Nothing is really going wrong for her. Everything is a positive positive. When youre against her,youre playing against a good player and you have to figure out how to beat them. It hasnt happened for me the last couple of times against her.

Sharapova cautioned,though,that much can change before the end of the year. There is no doubt shes the most dominant as far as this year goes … just by the level of tennis and how shes been able to keep it. Its also another thing to maintain that level. Weve got many more tournaments to go. Ultimately that is set at the end of the year and you kind of see who was where and who did how, the 24-year-old said.

Sania remains 7th in doubles

Meanwhile,Sania Mirza improved her singles ranking by three places as she moved to number 127 even as she maintained her impressive seventh rank in the doubles in the latest WTA charts. Sania had lost in the singles second round of the Indian Wells event but was a finalist in the doubles along with Elena Vesnina.

In the ATP charts,Yuki Bhambri jumped 17 places to career best 263 while out of action Somdev Devvarman slid to 167. In doubles,Leander Paes continued to be Indias highest placed player at number seven. Rohan Bopanna dropped out of top-10 as he is now at number 12,a loss of four positions,just ahead of compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi,who also lost a place.

