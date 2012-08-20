Real offer shock loan deal for Kaka to Man U

Spanish champions Real Madrid have offered Brazilian playmaker Kaka to English giants Manchester United on a season-long deal as they prepare for the arrival of Luka Modric from Tottenham Hotspurs.

Galatasaray and Kakas former club AC Milan have also registered their interest in the 2007 World Player of the Year,but United are the biggest draw for the Brazilian.

United boss Sir Alex Ferguson is giving the 30-year-old serious consideration but has fears about his form and fitness after so many injuries,The Daily Mail reports.

Kaka was an unused substitute on Sunday night as Madrid was held 1-1 by Valencia in their opening game.

The Brazilians salary is close to the 250,000 pounds a week earned by Robin Van Persie and Wayne Rooney and,although Madrid is disinclined to let Kaka join a Champions League rival,his wages are a burden for them.

Kaka has struggled with injury since he joined Real for a then world record 60 million pounds in 2009 after six successful years with AC Milan,but he still managed to make 27 appearances in last seasons La Liga triumph.

