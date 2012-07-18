Rave party raid affected my family too: Rahul Sharma

For Rahul Sharma,the fifth edition of the IPL was a double whammy. The spinner had made his bones during past editions of the tournament,but the 2012 version saw him struggle,and at its fag end,was also caught in a raid on a rave party in Mumbai. He has been cleared of the charges since,and selection in the Lanka-bound Indian ODI team will give him an opportunity to further his case. In a chat with The Indian Express,Sharma talks about the controversy,the Indian A tour and how internationals have changed him as a bowler. Excerpts:

Just after the rave party controversy,you toured West Indies. Did the controversy affect your mindset?

I would say that it did. During the West Indies sojourn,I was conscious of what happened and it affected not just me but my also family. I am mentally tough,but to forget the incident and move on initially during the tour was tough. It was on the back of my mind.

Why did the India A team struggle in the West Indies and how would you rate your performance?

The conditions and the wickets were quite difficult. To make adjustments were tough for both sides,but they,after all,were the home side. In terms of results,I would say that I had an average sort of tour. I went to the Caribbean after talking to Anil Kumble and his inputs did help me,but I found the conditions challenging and tough.

Named in the squad for Sri Lanka,you are now becoming a regular member of the Indian team. Your thoughts.

I have been training at the Burlton Park in Jalandhar for the past few days. Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh have been a good support ahead of the Lanka tour. They tell me the Lankan wickets are slow and have turning tracks and that I should be bowling with a positive frame of mind. I will also be talking to Anil bhai before leaving.

With the World T20 coming up,what targets have you set for yourself?

I need to work on all formats of the game. I need to deliver in the longer format and in the ODIs and T20s too. I will be giving my best in Sri Lanka and aim to continue the work in the future tournaments,such as the World T20 later this year.

