Range Rover Sport unveiled in New York by James Bond Daniel Craig

Land Rover has unveiled its new 2014 Range Rover Sport at a media event in New York. It was complete with an unveil from James Bond actor Daniel Craig,showing off the exterior’s super-sleek design and some sweet changes inside.

Range Rover Sport

With a 5.0 litre LR-V8 510hp engine,Supercharged is the most powerful,high-performance Range Rover Sport ever created. When compared to the previous Supercharged engine,it delivers more power,more torque and improved fuel economy. The Range Rover Sport Supercharged specification includes a new,eye-catching Atlas grille surround and fender vent mesh,Gloss Black lamp inners for a more jewel-like appearance,Noble plated fender vent fingers and body-coloured door handles. There are chrome tailpipes plus 20 inch wheels with new Range Rover centres. The steering wheel-mounted paddle-operated gearshift and Adaptive Dynamics with Dynamic Program give a sportier,more engaging drive. Also fitted as standard is Dynamic Response,which adjusts the vehicles settings to deliver more control and comfort on and off-road. And to cope with the extra demands of Supercharged,high-performance brakes have been developed in association with Brembo.

With inputs from landrover.com

