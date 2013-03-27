Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Range Rover Sport unveiled in New York by James Bond Daniel Craig

Land Rover has unveiled its new 2014 Range Rover Sport at a media event in New York.

Written by Agencies | New Delhi | Published: March 27, 2013 3:56:25 pm
Related News

Land Rover has unveiled its new 2014 Range Rover Sport at a media event in New York. It was complete with an unveil from James Bond actor Daniel Craig,showing off the exterior’s super-sleek design and some sweet changes inside.

Range Rover Sport

With a 5.0 litre LR-V8 510hp engine,Supercharged is the most powerful,high-performance Range Rover Sport ever created. When compared to the previous Supercharged engine,it delivers more power,more torque and improved fuel economy. The Range Rover Sport Supercharged specification includes a new,eye-catching Atlas grille surround and fender vent mesh,Gloss Black lamp inners for a more jewel-like appearance,Noble plated fender vent fingers and body-coloured door handles. There are chrome tailpipes plus 20 inch wheels with new Range Rover centres. The steering wheel-mounted paddle-operated gearshift and Adaptive Dynamics with Dynamic Program give a sportier,more engaging drive. Also fitted as standard is Dynamic Response,which adjusts the vehicles settings to deliver more control and comfort on and off-road. And to cope with the extra demands of Supercharged,high-performance brakes have been developed in association with Brembo.

With inputs from landrover.com

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now