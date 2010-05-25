Prostitute and girl,15,guests of honor at juvenile jail orgy

‘Social’ meant to encourage good behaviour among teen criminals turned into an orgy at the Goshen Secure Center in Orange County.

The party that took place on December 12 last year saw a suspected prostitute and a 15-year-old girl get invited as guests of honor.

What followed was a night of alleged oral sex and other possible sexual acts.

Now,security officer Antonio Collado has blown the whistle on the sex party.

The convicts in the facility for offenders under 19 included a pair of convicted killers and other inmates serving time at an upstate prison for teens.

“There was a girl getting her pants pulled down and getting ready to be penetrated from the rear,” the New York Post quoted Antonio Collado Jr.,58,a security officer at the center,as saying.

He added: “I saw her red g-string panties almost being pulled off.

The person in the control room who was controlling the security camera said this had occurred after the resident had already received oral sex. And this girl was a minor.

I””ve seen socials before but have never seen anything like this.

A source said security cameras shows “a lap dance going on,and the question is whether it shows one or more sex acts.”

Collado has been granted legal “whistleblower” status by investigators.

State Inspector General Joseph Fisch said: “An investigation is being conducted concerning a social held at Goshen because it clearly appears that inappropriate conduct,including a lap dance and something else,took place.”

