Prince Harry beats Olympic champ Ryan Lochte in pool race

Prince Harry took on Olympic swimming gold medallist Ryan Lochte in a swimming race during their summer break in Las Vegas. Harry was said to have won the race after an Essex holidaymaker clung on to the legs of Lochte.

Lochte,28,was finally letting his hair down during a night at the exclusive XS nightclub in Las Vegas,a palm-tree lined venue with its own swimming pools earlier this week,when he was challenged to a race by Harry,27,who has been enjoying his own summer break in the city with friends.

According to the New York Daily News,the prince dived into the pool at 3 am still wearing his jeans,the Telegraph reported.

The website posted online footage of Lochte beating the royal in a breaststroke race,before raising his hands in the air and hugging him.

But in another race,described on Twitter by Essex holidaymaker Adam Aley,who was at the club with friend Tom Sims,Harry apparently beat the Olympian.

Aley claimed that he had thrown the prince in the pool,adding: Harry won the swim cos Simmo was holding Lochtes legs.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App