Players to leave early for tri-series

The dismal show of the Test team has resulted in the ODI squad flying out earlier than scheduled for the two T20 games and the subsequent tri-series next month. It is learnt that coach Duncan Fletcher and captain MS Dhoni wanted the shorter-version reinforcements in Australia a week before the Team India play the first T20 game on February 1.

This means Suresh Raina,Irfan Pathan,Parthiv Patel,Manoj Tiwary,Rahul Sharma and Praveen Kumar,who according to the earlier itinerary were to leave on January 27,will now be taking the January 24 flight to Adelaide.

The team management wanted the players who are in the ODI squad to be present a few days in advance so that they can acclimatise to the conditions, a BCCI official said.

The request from the team management came after the Perth Test,the game that saw India go down 3-0 in the series. The whole idea is that players should get enough practice and can adjust themselves on pitches which have more bounce. There is no harm in sending players early as it will benefit them, the source added.

Meanwhile,expecting a tough ride ahead in Australia,Raina took tips from former India player Praveen Amre in an intense practice session in Mumbai a few days ago. Amre,who scored a century on the bouncy pitch of Durban,passed on tips on how to use his wrist to handle the short-pitch delivery.

Green carpet for India?

Adelaide: Despite having sealed the Test series in Perth,Australia arent quite keen on taking their foot off Indias throat. With one eye on a 4-0 whitewash,the hosts might just roll out another green carpet for the visitors at the Adelaide Oval for the final Test match starting on January 24.

There will be more grass and there will be more bounce. In many ways,it will be similar to the last time, said Oval curator Damien Hough. The last time Hough referred to was the second Ashes Test in 2010 which England won by an innings and 71 runs.

There will be something for the fast bowlers on the opening day, said Hough. Variable bounce may come into picture on the final two days, he added.

