Pak court extends Pervez Musharraf’s remand by 14 days

A special Pakistani anti-terrorism court here today extended the judicial remand of former military ruler Pervez Musharraf by 14 days,in connection with his decision to place judges under house arrest during the 2007 emergency.

“Pervez Musharraf’s remand is extended for judicial lock-up for 14 days,he should be presented before the court on May 18,” Judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi ordered.

Musharraf’s lawyers filed a bail application in the court and the judge fixed a hearing for May 6.

Meanwhile,the trial of 69-year-old Musharraf will be held at his farm house in Islamabad which has been declared a sub-jail.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the Chief Commissioner Islamabad citing threats to Musharraf’s life.

He was not produced in the court over security concerns.

Musharraf’s All Pakistan Muslim League party yesterday said it will boycott the May 11 parliamentary polls after Peshawar High Court banned him from contesting elections for the rest of his life.

Musharraf returned to Pakistan in March after ending four years of self-imposed exile and defying death threats to contest the general elections.

The retired general is battling a slew of court cases since his arrival.

Last month,Musharraf was also disqualified from contesting in the upcoming elections,effectively ending his political ambitions.

He is also barred by the courts from leaving the country.

Musharraf is also battling several other cases,including conspiracy to murder former prime minister Benazir Bhutto in 2007 and ordering a military operation to kill Baloch rebel leader Akbar Bugti in 2006.

The former army chief became president following a bloodless military coup in 1999 and ruled the country until August 2008.

He resigned following a threat of impeachment by a newly-elected parliament and opted for an exile to escape legal charges.

