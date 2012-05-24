Paes pairs up with little-known partner for Paris

Leander Paes regular partner,Czech Radek Stepanek,wouldnt be by his side at the French Open that starts on Monday. Joining hands with the Indian star,for his crucial clay court outing,will be Alexander Peya,the 20th ranked Austrian.

For Paes,Roland Garros this year wouldnt be just about chasing his 4th Grand Slam at Paris since the result here will have a bearing on his Olympics qualification.

Ranked No.7 Paes needs to ensure that he retains his place in the Top 10,a status that guarantees a place at the London Games.

With French Open being the last tournament before the June 11 deadline,the date by which the national federations have to nominate their teams,Paes cant afford an early exit. Though,on a brighter side,since Paes was out in the second round last year,he doesnt have too many points to defend in the coming fortnight.

Confirming that he will take court with Peya,Paes said: Radek had a commitment to play an exhibition event in his home town in the second week of French Open so it was a given that we were not playing together in Paris. As a team I dont think we are missing much since we have had a great season so far. We have been ranked number one and have already qualified for the year-end ATP World Tour Masters, Paes told The Indian Express.

Compared to that,the Paes-Peya partnership doesnt quite enjoy the same reputation on the doubles circuit.

I may not have played with him but Ive played against him and I practiced with him a whole bunch last week in Rome. Ive won some 50 tournaments with so many different partners and Im looking forward to this challenge too, Paes,who turns 39 next month,said.

More pressure on Bopanna-Mahesh

More than Paes the pressure will be on Rohan Bopanna and Mahesh Bhupathi to do well at French Open as they are ranked 12th and 13th respectively and need to be in the top-10 for automatic selection to the London Olympics. Bopanna is defending a quarter-final place at Roland Garros and Bhupathi had lost in the second round last year.

