One half of sister-act out

Venus Williamss celebrated corset went under wraps on Sunday,and now its out of the French Open.

Playing with a long-sleeve top over her black lace outfit on a chilly afternoon,Williams lost in the fourth round to Nadia Petrova,6-4 6-3.

Williams came into the tournament seeded No. 2 behind her sister Serena,but Petrova spoiled the possibility of a sibling showdown in the final. Petrova has been a nemesis for the Williams family lately  she beat Serena in the third round at Madrid less than three weeks ago.

Justine Henin rallied in a winner-take-all set that seemed like a final,outslugging Maria Sharapova 6-2 3-6 6-3. The two former No.1s returned to center court following an overnight suspension of the third-round showdown after two sets.

Then came Williams-Petrova,with both players bundled up on a damp,windy day. Petrova wore long sleeves and tights under a frilly skirt. She controlled rallies with steady play from the baseline and finished strong,a problem for her in the past. Petrova swept the final four games and wobbled only once,shanking an overhead when leading love-30 in the final game. She collected herself and won the final two points,closing out the match with an emphatic forehand winner.

Venus converted only one of seven break-point chances. In the second set she lost serve three times after taking a two-love lead. Petrova,seeded 19th,is a two-time semi-finalist,but shes into the quarter-finals for the first time since 2005. The victory was her first against Williams in their five meetings.

Henin and Sharapova played the seesaw final set after the match was suspended late Saturday because of darkness. The pivotal moment came when Henin fell behind 0-2,love-40,then overcame four break points to hold.

She soon led 4-2,broke to go ahead 5-3 and served out the victory.

I kept my chances to win this tournament, said the four-time champion,playing at Roland Garros for the first time since 2007. I will give my best and enjoy it. It was a really good test.

The victory extended Henins winning streak at Roland Garros to 24 matches. It was the first meeting between the two rivals since Henin spent 20 months in retirement before mounting a career comeback this year. Henin next plays No. 7 Sam Stosur.

In fourth-round play,No. 5 Elena Dementieva beat unseeded Chanelle Scheepers 6-1 6-3. No. 17 Francesca Schiavone defeated No. 30 Maria Kirilenko 6-4 6-4.

Roger Federer may be one of Stanislas Wawrinkas closest friends on the tour but it did not stop the defending champion from driving his fellow Swiss mad with frustration as he nonchalantly booked his place in the last eight with a 6-3 7-6 6-2 victory in under two hours. Federer now faces Robin Soderling,the man he beat to complete his career Grand Slam here last year,after the Swede destroyed Croatias Marin Cilic 6-4 6-4 6-2. French hopes died when Jo-Wilfried Tsonga retired injured after losing the first set against Mikhail Youzhny.

Paes-Dlouhy in quarters

Defending champions Leander Paes and Lucas Dlouhy reached the quarter-finals after a straight-set victory over Santiago Gonzalez and Travis RettenMayer. The third seeded pair won 6-3 6-4. Rohan Bopanna and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi,though,lost to the local pair of Julien Benneteau and Michael Llodra 7-5 6-3.

