On comeback trail,Rathore,Bhagwat look to book Olympic spots

In October 2010,as India celebrated a strong run in the shooting events of the Commonwealth Games,two veterans were missing from the celebrations. While Anjali Bhagwat followed the CWG on TV,2004 Olympic silver medalist Rajyavardhan Rathore was present at the shooting range,albeit as a spectator.

The reasons for the duos absence were different. Bhagwat wanted to start a family while Rathore was on self-imposed exile after a much publicised fallout with the National Rifle Federation of India over its selection policy. It seemed unlikely whether either would be back in national contention anytime soon.

Fast forward to Doha,Qatar,in January 2012,the duo have resurfaced and are gunning for a right to represent India in another Olympics. Although competition at the Asian Shooting championship  the last qualifying tournament for Indian shooters for the London Games  starts in Doha on Friday,Saturday will be the big ticket event for Indian interests. Rathore will take to the shotgun range alongside teammates Ronjan Sodhi and Mohammad Asab,chasing the Olympic berth. About the same time at the 10m range,Bhagwat will be making a last-ditch effort to wrest back lost ground.

Few would bet against Rathore. The armyman has hit a purple patch recently and is coming into the competition on the back of a world record-equalling effort of 148 en route to a gold at the Asian Shotgun Championship in Kuala Lumpur. For Bhagwat,however,the road has got tougher even before she could begin. Her rifle barrel is not up to scratch and she will be using Sanjeev Rajputs equipment.

She practised with the barrel on Saturday and the groupings have been good. I dont see a problem in her adapting to the situation because she will be using her own rifle stock, says national coach Sunny Thomas.

While the focus in the competiton will be on Rathore and Bhagwat,there are other Indians who could also win a quota place for London. There is bound to be enormous pressure of making the cut on Omkar Singh,who was feted during the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi. But since then the Navy shooter hasnt hit the highs of 580s that had won him a haul of three gold and a silver. Armys Om Prakash and Amanpreet Singh will also be lining up in the 50m competition which is scheduled for Friday.

