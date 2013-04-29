Officials: 16 killed in car bombings in South Iraq

Officials say three car bombs have killed 16 people and wounded dozens in two Shiite cities in southern Iraq amid a rise in sectarian violence.

A police officer says two parked car bombs went off simultaneously today morning in the city of Amarah near a gathering of constructor workers and a market,killing nine civilians and wounding 20. Amarah is located 320 kilometers southeast of Baghdad.

Another police officer said a parked car bomb exploded near a restaurant in the city of Diwaniyah,killing seven civilians and wounding 15 others. The city is located 130 kilometers south of Baghdad.

Two medical officials confirmed the casualty figures. All officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to release information.

