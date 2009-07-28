Obama urges FIFA to let US host World Cup

US President Barack Obama has urged FIFA to let his country host the World Cup football either in 2018 or 2022.

Welcoming the FIFA President Joseph Blatter at White House,Obama asked him to give strong consideration to the US bid to host the World Cup in either 2018 or 2022,a press statement said.

During the half an hour meeting in the Oval Office,Obama complimented FIFA on their efforts to incorporate community service,education and public health projects into their plans for staging the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Obama thanked Blatter for inviting him to attend next year’s event and said he hoped his schedule would allow him to do so.

The US President also thanked Blatter for the soccer balls that he brought with him as gift for his daughters who love playing football,the White House said.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App