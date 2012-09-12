Now,buy your ‘Mr Right’ off the shelf

Don’t be surprised if you have to ‘buy’ your Mr Right straight from a shelf window!

A French dating site has found a novel way to bring potential couples together by opening an online store in which men are quite literally on the shelf.

The travelling shop which has opened in Paris for the next ten days is showcasing single guys by putting them on display inside human-sized toy boxes,the Daily Mail reported.

The shop will next travel to Brussels,Lausanne,Toulouse and Lyon.

Online dating site AdopteUnMec.com (AdoptAGuy.com) is allowing men to ‘advertise’ themselves as potential partners.

Women in Paris are flocking to the store to ogle at the male models on display.

One male has been displaying his guitar playing skills,while another is flexing his muscles as as he poses like an action doll in the travelling store.

For all the latest News Archive News, download Indian Express App