No negotiations till strike called off: WICB

The contract row between the West Indies Cricket Board and its mainstream players continued after the WICB refused to negotiate with the cricketers until they ended their strike.

A WICB negotiating team met with the West Indies Players Association (WIPA) here on Thursday after the players,who have not been offered contract for four successive series,boycotted the fifth unpaid series against Bangladesh.

The boycott had forced the West Indies board to field seven uncapped players in the first Test.

WICB impressed upon WIPA that it was not prepared,consistent with good industrial relations practices,to negotiate under duress,and insisted that before any good faith negotiations commenced,the players strike would first have to end, WICB said in a statement. The WICB said it would pay the players whatever it had offered during its previous negotiations with WIPA.

But WIPA refused and the meeting,attended by WICB president Dave Cameron along with Gerard Pinard and Derek Ali and Dinanath Ramnarine and Ousman Ali representing WIPA,lasted only 23 minutes.

