A striker for North Koreas national football team will not be allowed to be used as an outfield player at the World Cup because he was listed as a goalkeeper on the official 23-man squad list,FIFA said Thursday.

Kim Myong Won,who plays as a forward for his club team Amrokgang,was listed as a goalkeeper in the final squad submitted to FIFA by North Korea coach Kim Jong Hun. The deadline for the 23-man squads to be finalised was Tuesday.

In a statement,world footballs governing body said: The squad lists that the teams had provided to Fifa by 1 June 2010 are final and can no longer be changed. On the final lists must be no more than 23 players,three of whom shall be goalkeepers.

The only exception is in the case of a serious injury of a player in the list of 23,who could be replaced up until 24 hours before the first match of the team in the competition.

The three players listed as goalkeepers can only play as goalkeepers during the World Cup and cannot play outfield. This will be communicated to the teams in the team arrival meetings and will be enforced on match days.

The statement added: Kim Myong-won will not be allowed to play as an outfield player if he has been put on the list as a goalkeeper.

All 32 teams competing at the World Cup were required to submit a 30-man squad to FIFA by May 11. From those squads,the teams then had to trim to 23 by June 1,with exceptions only for injuries.

North Korea,however,submitted only a 23-man squad by May 11,and sent in the same list of players for Tuesdays deadline.

The North Korean team arrived in Johannesburg in South Africa on Wednesday and apparently cancelled a training session scheduled for Thursday. No one with the team was immediately available for comment.

In North Korea,Kim is known as a powerful striker,and his ability to sprint earned him the nickname The Chariot.

At the World Cup,North Korea will face Brazil,Portugal and Ivory Coast in Group G. Before that,the team have a friendly scheduled against Nigeria on Sunday.

The last time the North Koreans qualified for the World Cup was in 1966,when they reached the quarter-finals but then lost 5-3 to Portugal despite leading 3-0.

