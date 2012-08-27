New software to expose ‘fake’ Twitter accounts of celebrities,politicians

Now,a British firm has developed a software that would expose the fake and fraudulent Twitter accounts of followers being used by politicians and celebrities to boost their profiles on the popular micro blogging platform.

Those keen at self-promotion can easily buy followers on the Internet through dozens of websites.

One site called Fiverr is offering 1,000 Twitter followers for five dollars while other sites including InterTwitter.com,BuyTwitterFollow.com and FanMeNow.com,are selling Twitter followers by the thousands.

But now,StatusPeople,a social media management company in London has developed a tool to expose the fake followers being claimed by wannabe celebrities and politicians,the Telegraph reports.

StatusPeople,a social media management company in London,released the Internet programme called the Fake Follower Check that can work out how many fake followers Twitter users have.

According to StatusPeople,70 per cent of US President Barack Obamas nearly 19 million followers are “fake” or “inactive” along with 71 percent of Lady Gagas nearly 29 million followers.

Only 37 per cent of British Prime Minister David Camerons two million followers were “good”,along with 30 per cent of Wayne Rooneys five million followers,the report said.

Almost every Twitter account has a small percentage of fake followers because anyone can follow a user,whether they are a genuine friend or a computer-generated account.

According to the paper,the tool analyses an account”s 100,000 most recent followers.

